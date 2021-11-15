You'll Only Hear Taylor Swift's 'Taylor's Version' Albums On iHeartRadio

Over the last two years, Taylor Swift has been hard at work re-recording all of her albums, prior to her Lover album, in an effort to own all of her masters for her music. And as the superstar has already shared Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), fans listening to iHeartMedia Radio stations across the country will be able to hear only those versions as they are released.

iHeartRadio is replacing all of Taylor's previous albums with the Taylor's Version of each of them as Taylor releases each project, and will play only Taylor's Version of her songs on the air.

"Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions. Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear Taylor’s Version of each track. We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from Taylor herself."

Fans are already rapidly consuming Taylor's Version of her songs on the radio. According to Mediabase, this week the top ten Taylor's Version songs that were played across iHeart stations, starting from the top, included "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)," "I Bet You Think About Me," "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)," "You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version)," "I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version)," "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor's Version)," and "22 (Taylor's Version)."