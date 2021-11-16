Atlanta Man Caught Selling Guns, Cocaine To Undercover Officer In New York

Authorities seized more than two dozen guns — including five assault weapons — when they arrested an Atlanta man in a New York neighborhood.

Officials announced the arrest after months of investigating.

Yamil Torres-Rincon, 24, is accused of selling guns and cocaine to an undercover officer, allegedly meeting with the officer several times and selling the weapons and cocaine for nearly $43,000. He also allegedly tried to sell two assault weapons, nine handguns and ammunition for $19,500 during the last meeting (though “the undercover officer subsequently realized the nine Glocks were air pistols”). Officials announced that Torres-Rincon was taken into custody in West Harlem around 8 p.m. on Friday (November 12).

“Gun violence is surging across our city. Guns and drugs go hand in hand, and both lead to senseless deaths. Reducing the supply of illegal firearms on our streets is a top priority,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force and others conducted the investigation, according to a press release from the DEA.

“Unfortunately, drug and firearms trafficking have a symbiotic relationship,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan. “This investigation identified an individual who precipitated the trafficking of numerous firearms and addictive drugs into our communities, all while crossing state lines, attempting to evade law enforcement. This arrest demonstrates the diligence and commitment of our counterparts to safeguard our neighborhoods. I commend the persistence of our agents and officers of the DEA Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force group, our fellow law enforcement partners, and the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office throughout this dangerous and multi-faceted investigation.”