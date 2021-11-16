DaBaby & DaniLeigh's Dispute Escalates With Two Assault Charges

DaniLeigh and DaBaby's public depute has taken a turn as the former has been charged with two counts of assault.

After Instagram Live was witness to the pair arguing as Dani fed their 3-month-old daughter, the rapper eventually called the authorities asking them to make the mother of his child leave his property. As per Rolling Stone, officers arrived at the scene twice. The first incident took place on Sunday (November 14) and saw the rapper claim he had been assaulted by the R&B singer. In a follow-up visit to the residence on Monday, authorities responded to a disturbance where the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, once again told the police that his girlfriend assault him.

A rep from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that two instances occurred and that two assault charges were filed against DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Curiel. “As a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge Curiel with a second count of Simple Assault from the incident on Nov. 14," the statement read.

DaBaby kept the headlines going strong when he shared the first image of their daughter amid their fight. "Sad .. That’s how y’all had to see my baby for the first time… evil ass man," the singer wrote in response to his unveiling. Since the fights, DaniLeigh has moved out of the rapper’s home and taken her daughter with her. “I left and me and my baby safe … Thank y’all for the support," she told her followers on social media.