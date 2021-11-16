Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pitches Himself As The Next James Bond
By Emily Lee
November 16, 2021
His name is Bond, James Bond—or, at least, he wants it to be.
While chatting with Esquire, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pitched himself as the next bond. As Daniel Craig's tenure as the prolific spy comes to an end with No Time To Die, the search for the next Bond is definitely on. Though Johnson may not be the first person you think of for the role of the British MI6 agent, he's got a pretty compelling argument for why he should take over the role.
"My grandfather [Peter Maivia] was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” Johnson gushed. “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”
You Only Live Twice was a Bond movie released in 1967. It was just the fifth Bond movie to ever be released. Needless to say, starring in Bond films is the family business for Johnson.
In the meantime, Johnson has some other exciting projects in the works, including the highly anticipated sequel to Jungle Cruise. The family-friendly action flick, which also starred Emily Blunt, was released in theaters and on DisneyPlus earlier this year. Not long after the film debuted, Disney announced a sequel was already in the works.
Both Johnson and Blunt will reprise their roles as skipper Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively, for the sequel. Producers Scott Sheldon, John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will all return for the second film, as well.
"This is going to be FUN!" Johnson said of signing on for the sequel on Twitter. "Oh, and cheers to Jungle Cruise just crossing $100M at the domestic box office."
Do you want to see Johnson take up the mantle as James Bond?