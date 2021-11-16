Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pitches Himself As The Next James Bond

His name is Bond, James Bond—or, at least, he wants it to be.

While chatting with Esquire, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pitched himself as the next bond. As Daniel Craig's tenure as the prolific spy comes to an end with No Time To Die, the search for the next Bond is definitely on. Though Johnson may not be the first person you think of for the role of the British MI6 agent, he's got a pretty compelling argument for why he should take over the role.

"My grandfather [Peter Maivia] was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” Johnson gushed. “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

You Only Live Twice was a Bond movie released in 1967. It was just the fifth Bond movie to ever be released. Needless to say, starring in Bond films is the family business for Johnson.