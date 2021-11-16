Every Restaurant Open On Thanksgiving This Year

When you think about cooking a big Thanksgiving meal, there can definitely be some stressful feelings if you're not the best chef. Luckily, a ton of your favorite restaurants have amazing Thanksgiving deals in order to help make preparation more seamless. Thanks to Offers.com, here are all of the takeout and dine-in options available on Thanksgiving this year:

Bahama Breeze: Enjoy an island-inspired family bundle to-go from Bahama Breeze this Thanksgiving. Featuring sliced turkey, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney, choice of mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes and four slices of pumpkin praline cheesecake, each bundle serves four people for $75 and is available only on Nov. 25. Also, select Bahama Breeze restaurants are open on Thanksgiving. Be sure to check for participating Bahama Breeze locations and to get your Thanksgiving bundle ordered today.

Bob Evans: Serving at their table or yours, Bob Evans has your family covered for Thanksgiving. Choose from a wide variety of meals including their Premium Farmhouse Feast which serves up to 10 people and includes turkey, ham, bread & celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni & cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie. All for just $134.99. It’s packed cold. All you have to do is heat it up and enjoy. Or leave the dishes to Bob Evans and dine in from a wide selection of menu offerings including all-day breakfast. They’ll be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Black Angus: On Thanksgiving, join Black Angus at their table for a Thanksgiving turkey dinner, with all of the trimmings for $24.99 per adult or $10.99 per child. Don’t want to dine-on then take your Feast To Go. It’ll include salad, molasses bread, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie to take home. There are three take-out choices: feed four people for $99.95, eight people for $199.95 or 12 people for $299.95. Also check out their whole desserts to go. Black Angus meals are available for curbside pickup and can be ordered online today.

Buca di Beppo: Leave the planning, cooking and cleaning to Buca di Beppo this Thanksgiving and enjoy either a traditional Thanksgiving meal or order from the regular menu of authentic Italian dishes. All Buca di Beppo restaurants open at 11 a.m., but you’ll need to reserve your table. You can also order your Thanksgiving dinner to go. They are featuring two packages for take-out, the small package serves three people for $78.99 or the large package serves six for $148. You can preorder your meal now until 8 a.m. on Nov. 23 and choose to pick it up either hot (on the 24th or 25th) or cold (from the 23rd through the 25th).

Chart House: Featuring two predesigned Thanksgiving meals to take home and serve around your own table, Chart House restaurant will hook you up with either a Prime Rib Dinner with two sides and a pie for $130 or a Turkey Dinner with gravy, stuffing, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, cranberry dressing and a pie for $105. Or make a reservation and head over to Chart House to enjoy a dinner from it’s special, limited time Thanksgiving menu featuring classic options and seasonal favorites. Prices vary by location.

Cracker Barrel: This year, you still have choices. At Cracker Barrel, you can join them in one of their 660+ locations for a Turkey N’ Dressing Meal. You can also choose a Heat n’ Serve Feast ($139.99 serving 8 to 10 people) or the Family Dinner ($89.99 serving four to six people) to be picked up in advance then heated and served at home. Order will be available to pick up from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27., while supplies last. A 24-hour notice is required for orders. If you preorder their Heat N’ Serve Feast and schedule your pick-up on Nov. 22 or Nov. 23, you’ll receive a FREE $10 Bonus Card.

Del Frisco’s Grille: Enjoy a Thanksgiving three-course dinner starting at $49 per person from Del Frisco’s Grille. Start with the butternut squash bisque with maple mascarpone cream and spiced pumpkin seeds. Enjoy roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of side. They are serving pumpkin cheesecake or Pecan Pie a la Mode for dessert. If you would prefer to gather around your own table, pick up a Family Meal Pack To-Go. The small pack feeds two to four people while the large pack feeds four to six people. Pricing varies by location.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Enjoy a prix-fixe three-course meal in one of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouses this Thanksgiving. They are open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 and will be serving a set menu that includes a choice of starter, your choice of herb-roasted turkey (or for an additional charge, a petite filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye), paired with all the fixings and a choice of dessert, starting at $49 per person. Be sure to reserve your table online. This menu is also available for curbside pickup and delivery. You can get it in a small family size that serves four people or the larger party size, feeding six to 12 people. Call your local Fleming’s to pre-order and pick up on Thanksgiving Day.

Kona Grill: Reserve your table at the Kona Grill and enjoy a traditional roasted turkey Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings for $29 a person, or experiment with their Macadamia Nut Turkey dinner ($32 per person) or Turkey Mucho Loco dinner $28 per person. Kids’ Macadamia Nut or roasted turkey meals are also being offered at $16 per person. Kona Grill’s Thanksgiving Features are available from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28 and are also available for delivery and curbside pickup. Don’t forget to make a reservation.

Macaroni Grill: You do the eating, Macaroni Grill will do the cooking. They’ve prepared a menu that includes turkey, traditional sides, gravy and dessert for orders of five people for $155 or 10 people for $225. You’ll pick it up cold, or have it delivered and heat it up to be served at your convenience. Orders can be placed until Nov. 21 for pick up on Nov. 23, 24 or 25. The menu is three courses and includes turkey, potatoes, stuffing, choice of greens, cannoli and tiramisu for $29.99 per person. Kids meals are available for $15.

Maggiano’s Little Italy: Available only on Nov. 25, enjoy a family style Thanksgiving dinner at Maggiano’s with lots of sides, including pasta. But be sure to reserve your table. Or choose to pick up your entire Thanksgiving feast between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Maggiano’s will have everything ready for your party of four to five people for $169.99 (cold) and $179.99 (hot). Go online to make your menu selections and schedule your pickup time.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Open for a dine-in Thanksgiving feast or preparing them to be picked up and served at home, McCormick & Schmick’s is delighted to be part of your day of thanks. They will be serving their regular menu as well as a traditional turkey dinner with all the accompaniments for $32 per adult or $10 per child. Their to-go feast serves four to six people and is priced at $189. If you are planning on joining them, don’t forget to make reservations.

Metro Diner: This year, try something traditional, but with a twist. At Metro Diner they are featuring a Stuffing Waffle with Turkey for $12.99. Imagine a waffle made from stuffing, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted turkey and a little cranberry sauce on the side. If you are looking for a more traditional holiday meal, they have that too. Either way, at Metro Diner, you can enjoy the Holiday Feast in their restaurants or get them to-go. The dine-in Holiday Feast is $15.99 per person. Thinking of taking your meal home? Here are a few details: preorders begin on Nov. 1, and go through Nov. 22. Pickup times are from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday. Nov. 24. On Thursday, Nov. 25, you can pick up your order between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. All Metro Diners will remain open on Thanksgiving Day for Holiday Feast pick ups and table service until 2:30 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Encouraging your family to start a new Thanksgiving Tradition, Morton’s has a delicious pre-designed holiday menu featuring a winter salad, oven roasted turkey roulade with savory sage & cranberry stuffing, smoked gouda au gratin potatoes, baked corn soufflé, creamed spinach, green beans almondine and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert for $59 per person. They’re also serving to-go feast packages serving four diners for $179. You can pick up your meal from Morton’s on Wednesday and Thursday, but orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse this year. They are serving a three-course meal featuring a soup or salad starter, oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing and your choice of one of four popular side dishes. It comes complete with a dessert duo for $42.95 per adult. Be sure to make a reservation. If you don’t want to dine-in, you can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at your table for $175 or Thanksgiving sides for $115. Both serve four people. Preorders have already started and orders will be available for pick up at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 for dinner orders as they are cold and must be reheated. If you order sides, they will be prepared for you hot and are available to pick up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Seasons 52: Offering to take care of the holiday cooking for you, Seasons 52 is boxing up Thanksgiving classics like roasted turkey, housemade cranberry relish, mashed butternut squash, choice of salad and a pumpkin pie mini indulgence. Serving four to six people for $175 boxes are available for pickup on Nov. 24 but can be pre-ordered now. Seasons 52 is also open on Thanksgiving for dine-in, you can enjoy a classic holiday dinner for $32.95 per adult and $16 per child. Be sure to make your reservation.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Enjoy a traditional holiday meal at Sullivan’s Steakhouse where they are serving a three-course turkey dinner with all of the fixings for $45 per person. If you want to eat at home but let someone else do the cooking, Sullivan’s can help. Order your Thanksgiving meal to-go, for five or 10 people and warm it up at home — includes salad, turkey, sides, gravy and dessert. Orders can be placed between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22 for pick up on Nov. 23, 24 and 25. If you are planning on dining in at Sullivan’s, be sure to make a reservation.

The Capital Grille: You take care of the bird, and The Capital Grille will have your back on the sides. The Capital Grille sides include brioche stuffing, gravy, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, Sam’s mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey and seeded rolls, serving between four and six people for $125. Or leave the cooking and the dishes to them. Beginning at 11 a.m., join The Capital Grille as they serve traditional Thanksgiving dinner in their dining rooms. Enjoy roasted turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green beans and cranberry chutney for $43 per adult and $15 per child.

STK Steakhouse: Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at STK Steakhouse table or yours. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, the restaurant will have a dine-in dinner menu including turkey, stuffing, confit, green beans, baked sweet potato, and more for $59 per adult and $29 per child. They also have takeout packages for two starting at $119, with pre-orders beginning on Nov. 15. Preorders begin on Nov. 15.