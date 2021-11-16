Every Restaurant Open On Thanksgiving This Year
By Emily Lee
November 16, 2021
When you think about cooking a big Thanksgiving meal, there can definitely be some stressful feelings if you're not the best chef. Luckily, a ton of your favorite restaurants have amazing Thanksgiving deals in order to help make preparation more seamless. Thanks to Offers.com, here are all of the takeout and dine-in options available on Thanksgiving this year:
Bahama Breeze: Enjoy an island-inspired family bundle to-go from Bahama Breeze this Thanksgiving. Featuring sliced turkey, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney, choice of mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes and four slices of pumpkin praline cheesecake, each bundle serves four people for $75 and is available only on Nov. 25. Also, select Bahama Breeze restaurants are open on Thanksgiving. Be sure to check for participating Bahama Breeze locations and to get your Thanksgiving bundle ordered today.
Bob Evans: Serving at their table or yours, Bob Evans has your family covered for Thanksgiving. Choose from a wide variety of meals including their Premium Farmhouse Feast which serves up to 10 people and includes turkey, ham, bread & celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni & cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie. All for just $134.99. It’s packed cold. All you have to do is heat it up and enjoy. Or leave the dishes to Bob Evans and dine in from a wide selection of menu offerings including all-day breakfast. They’ll be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Black Angus: On Thanksgiving, join Black Angus at their table for a Thanksgiving turkey dinner, with all of the trimmings for $24.99 per adult or $10.99 per child. Don’t want to dine-on then take your Feast To Go. It’ll include salad, molasses bread, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie to take home. There are three take-out choices: feed four people for $99.95, eight people for $199.95 or 12 people for $299.95. Also check out their whole desserts to go. Black Angus meals are available for curbside pickup and can be ordered online today.
Buca di Beppo: Leave the planning, cooking and cleaning to Buca di Beppo this Thanksgiving and enjoy either a traditional Thanksgiving meal or order from the regular menu of authentic Italian dishes. All Buca di Beppo restaurants open at 11 a.m., but you’ll need to reserve your table. You can also order your Thanksgiving dinner to go. They are featuring two packages for take-out, the small package serves three people for $78.99 or the large package serves six for $148. You can preorder your meal now until 8 a.m. on Nov. 23 and choose to pick it up either hot (on the 24th or 25th) or cold (from the 23rd through the 25th).
Chart House: Featuring two predesigned Thanksgiving meals to take home and serve around your own table, Chart House restaurant will hook you up with either a Prime Rib Dinner with two sides and a pie for $130 or a Turkey Dinner with gravy, stuffing, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, cranberry dressing and a pie for $105. Or make a reservation and head over to Chart House to enjoy a dinner from it’s special, limited time Thanksgiving menu featuring classic options and seasonal favorites. Prices vary by location.
Cracker Barrel: This year, you still have choices. At Cracker Barrel, you can join them in one of their 660+ locations for a Turkey N’ Dressing Meal. You can also choose a Heat n’ Serve Feast ($139.99 serving 8 to 10 people) or the Family Dinner ($89.99 serving four to six people) to be picked up in advance then heated and served at home. Order will be available to pick up from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27., while supplies last. A 24-hour notice is required for orders. If you preorder their Heat N’ Serve Feast and schedule your pick-up on Nov. 22 or Nov. 23, you’ll receive a FREE $10 Bonus Card.
Del Frisco’s Grille: Enjoy a Thanksgiving three-course dinner starting at $49 per person from Del Frisco’s Grille. Start with the butternut squash bisque with maple mascarpone cream and spiced pumpkin seeds. Enjoy roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of side. They are serving pumpkin cheesecake or Pecan Pie a la Mode for dessert. If you would prefer to gather around your own table, pick up a Family Meal Pack To-Go. The small pack feeds two to four people while the large pack feeds four to six people. Pricing varies by location.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Enjoy a prix-fixe three-course meal in one of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouses this Thanksgiving. They are open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 and will be serving a set menu that includes a choice of starter, your choice of herb-roasted turkey (or for an additional charge, a petite filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye), paired with all the fixings and a choice of dessert, starting at $49 per person. Be sure to reserve your table online. This menu is also available for curbside pickup and delivery. You can get it in a small family size that serves four people or the larger party size, feeding six to 12 people. Call your local Fleming’s to pre-order and pick up on Thanksgiving Day.
Kona Grill: Reserve your table at the Kona Grill and enjoy a traditional roasted turkey Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings for $29 a person, or experiment with their Macadamia Nut Turkey dinner ($32 per person) or Turkey Mucho Loco dinner $28 per person. Kids’ Macadamia Nut or roasted turkey meals are also being offered at $16 per person. Kona Grill’s Thanksgiving Features are available from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28 and are also available for delivery and curbside pickup. Don’t forget to make a reservation.
Macaroni Grill: You do the eating, Macaroni Grill will do the cooking. They’ve prepared a menu that includes turkey, traditional sides, gravy and dessert for orders of five people for $155 or 10 people for $225. You’ll pick it up cold, or have it delivered and heat it up to be served at your convenience. Orders can be placed until Nov. 21 for pick up on Nov. 23, 24 or 25. The menu is three courses and includes turkey, potatoes, stuffing, choice of greens, cannoli and tiramisu for $29.99 per person. Kids meals are available for $15.
Maggiano’s Little Italy: Available only on Nov. 25, enjoy a family style Thanksgiving dinner at Maggiano’s with lots of sides, including pasta. But be sure to reserve your table. Or choose to pick up your entire Thanksgiving feast between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Maggiano’s will have everything ready for your party of four to five people for $169.99 (cold) and $179.99 (hot). Go online to make your menu selections and schedule your pickup time.
McCormick & Schmick’s: Open for a dine-in Thanksgiving feast or preparing them to be picked up and served at home, McCormick & Schmick’s is delighted to be part of your day of thanks. They will be serving their regular menu as well as a traditional turkey dinner with all the accompaniments for $32 per adult or $10 per child. Their to-go feast serves four to six people and is priced at $189. If you are planning on joining them, don’t forget to make reservations.
Metro Diner: This year, try something traditional, but with a twist. At Metro Diner they are featuring a Stuffing Waffle with Turkey for $12.99. Imagine a waffle made from stuffing, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted turkey and a little cranberry sauce on the side. If you are looking for a more traditional holiday meal, they have that too. Either way, at Metro Diner, you can enjoy the Holiday Feast in their restaurants or get them to-go. The dine-in Holiday Feast is $15.99 per person. Thinking of taking your meal home? Here are a few details: preorders begin on Nov. 1, and go through Nov. 22. Pickup times are from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday. Nov. 24. On Thursday, Nov. 25, you can pick up your order between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. All Metro Diners will remain open on Thanksgiving Day for Holiday Feast pick ups and table service until 2:30 p.m.
Morton’s The Steakhouse: Encouraging your family to start a new Thanksgiving Tradition, Morton’s has a delicious pre-designed holiday menu featuring a winter salad, oven roasted turkey roulade with savory sage & cranberry stuffing, smoked gouda au gratin potatoes, baked corn soufflé, creamed spinach, green beans almondine and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert for $59 per person. They’re also serving to-go feast packages serving four diners for $179. You can pick up your meal from Morton’s on Wednesday and Thursday, but orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse this year. They are serving a three-course meal featuring a soup or salad starter, oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing and your choice of one of four popular side dishes. It comes complete with a dessert duo for $42.95 per adult. Be sure to make a reservation. If you don’t want to dine-in, you can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at your table for $175 or Thanksgiving sides for $115. Both serve four people. Preorders have already started and orders will be available for pick up at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 for dinner orders as they are cold and must be reheated. If you order sides, they will be prepared for you hot and are available to pick up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Seasons 52: Offering to take care of the holiday cooking for you, Seasons 52 is boxing up Thanksgiving classics like roasted turkey, housemade cranberry relish, mashed butternut squash, choice of salad and a pumpkin pie mini indulgence. Serving four to six people for $175 boxes are available for pickup on Nov. 24 but can be pre-ordered now. Seasons 52 is also open on Thanksgiving for dine-in, you can enjoy a classic holiday dinner for $32.95 per adult and $16 per child. Be sure to make your reservation.
Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Enjoy a traditional holiday meal at Sullivan’s Steakhouse where they are serving a three-course turkey dinner with all of the fixings for $45 per person. If you want to eat at home but let someone else do the cooking, Sullivan’s can help. Order your Thanksgiving meal to-go, for five or 10 people and warm it up at home — includes salad, turkey, sides, gravy and dessert. Orders can be placed between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22 for pick up on Nov. 23, 24 and 25. If you are planning on dining in at Sullivan’s, be sure to make a reservation.
The Capital Grille: You take care of the bird, and The Capital Grille will have your back on the sides. The Capital Grille sides include brioche stuffing, gravy, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, Sam’s mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey and seeded rolls, serving between four and six people for $125. Or leave the cooking and the dishes to them. Beginning at 11 a.m., join The Capital Grille as they serve traditional Thanksgiving dinner in their dining rooms. Enjoy roasted turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green beans and cranberry chutney for $43 per adult and $15 per child.
STK Steakhouse: Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at STK Steakhouse table or yours. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, the restaurant will have a dine-in dinner menu including turkey, stuffing, confit, green beans, baked sweet potato, and more for $59 per adult and $29 per child. They also have takeout packages for two starting at $119, with pre-orders beginning on Nov. 15. Preorders begin on Nov. 15.
Dine-in only options
Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon: Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving Feast with a salad, choice of entrée and dessert at your local Claim Jumper Restaurant. Featuring eight entrée choices, your entire group is likely to find their own favorite Thanksgiving meal on this menu. The traditional turkey meal is $25 per person, the roasted tri-tip dinner is $26 per person and they also have Salmon Oscar for $33 per person. Each meal comes with your choice of pumpkin or apple pie.
Denny’s: You can always count on Denny’s to be open on Thanksgiving. This year, they’ve added turkey and dressing to their menu so you can either go the traditional route, or veer off in your own delectable Denny’s direction. Pancakes for Thanksgiving? Just one more thing to be grateful for.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: Serving guests in their restaurant, Eddie V’s is making it super easy to bring the family together. Their dine-in Thanksgiving meal is predesigned and includes turkey, potatoes, gravy, three sides, cranberry chutney and bread for $43 per adult and $15 per child. Their full menu is also available. Be sure to make a reservation.
Fogo de Chão: On Thanksgiving, you can get a full Churrasco experience at Fogo de Chão. You’ll be able to enjoy a special menu along with traditional Thanksgiving favorites at your favorite Brazilian restaurant for $59.95. Be sure to make a reservation.
Peddler’s Village: In New Hope, Pa., you can enjoy your Thanksgiving with a buffet meal at the Cock ‘n Bull Harvest Buffet from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for $46.95 per adult and $19.95 per child (kids 5 and under eat free). At their Earl’s New American restaurant, join them for a la carte Thanksgiving classics from Nov. 25 through Nov. 28. Reservations are strongly encouraged.
Smith & Wollensky: The American Steakhouse invites you and the family over for Thanksgiving dinner. Smith & Wollensky is serving a four-course traditional Thanksgiving meal which includes herb-roasted turkey breast, all of the trimmings, and classic pumpkin pie for dessert, all in a family-friendly atmosphere for $65 per adult and $29 per child under 12. Don’t forget to reserve your table.
Take-out options
The following restaurants are all set up to get you everything you need to take home and feast around your table with their food.
Bravo Italian Kitchen: Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your loved ones this harvest season. At Bravo Italian Kitchen, they’re offering a Thanksgiving Feast with all of the trimmings. The dinner menu includes sliced turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. There are four take-out choices: feed three people for $78.99, six people for $148, 10 people for $229 or 20 people for $419. You have a choice to choose if you want your to-go feast to be prepared cold so you can reheat or hot and ready to serve. Make sure to order your holiday meal before Nov. 23. Pick-ups for orders are Nov. 23 to Nov. 25.
BRIO Italian Grille: This year, BRIO Italian Grille wants to prepare you a traditional Thanksgiving Feast. Just be sure to make a pre-order. Their traditional Thanksgiving Feast, features turkey, all of the trimmings and dessert. Orders need to be placed by 8 a.m. EST on Nov. 23. You can pick it up between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25. There are four take-out choices: feed three people for $78.99, six people for $148, 10 people for $229 or 20 people for $419.
Bob Evans: Serving at your table, Bob Evans has your family covered for Thanksgiving. Choose from a wide variety of meals including their Complete Thanksgiving Meal which serves up to 12 people and includes turkey, Spinach Artichoke Dip & Crackers, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked rolls, cranberry relish, pumpkin pie and apple pie. All for just $149.99. It’s packed cold. All you have to do is heat it up and enjoy. Or leave the dishes to Bob Evans and dine in from a wide selection of menu offerings including all-day breakfast. They’ll be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. Hours vary by location.
Burger King: If you’ve buttoned down the details for your Thanksgiving meal but are looking ahead to the weekend and want something besides leftovers to see you through, Burger King® have you covered. Thanksgiving weekend and football go together like potatoes and gravy which is why you’ll want to take advantage of the Weekend Family Bundle meal from Burger King. Use the Burger King app or website to order your $15 Ultimate Party Bundle for delivery — which includes two Whopper® sandwiches, two Whopper® Jrs., 18-piece mozz sticks, 10-piece chicken nuggets and four small fries. This offer is only valid at participating restaurants.
Carrabba’s: Presenting alternatives to the traditional Thanksgiving meal, Carrabba’s is offering eight Family Bundles. Examples include Lasagne, Chicken Parmesan and Salmon Saporito. These bundles serve up to five people, come with a fresh salad and bread and start at $39.99 . You can either pick up your feast at their restaurant or have it delivered. If you’d rather put your own package together, log on to the Carrabba’s site and build your own package from a selection of pastas to chicken, a wide variety of side dishes and desserts, serving from one to many.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Bring home your Holiday Boxed Meal from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit this year. Each box comes with your choice of Peppercorn Garlic Prime Rib, Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey or Prime Rib, plus cornbread dressing and gravy, two sides and rolls. The meal feeds 10-12 people and is $115.
Golden Corral: On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving eve, pick up your Holiday Meal from the Golden Corral. Choose from a whole roasted turkey meal or holiday spiced ham. There are two take-out choices: feed two to four people for $44.99 or six to eight people for $89.99. Each meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, choice of sides, a whole pie and their famous yeast rolls.
Harry & David: Do you know someone who can’t make it home for turkey day this year? Well, you can make sure they don’t miss out on a home-cooked meal, thanks to Harry & David. The food company will send out a frozen Gourmet Turkey Feast kit straight to your loved one’s door for $230. Just be sure to thaw out before reheating. The kit comes with oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, gravy, cranberry chutney, and cheesecake.
HelloFresh: Take a break from cooking dinner this year and let HelloFresh do all of the work. You can enjoy a Thanksgiving Feast minus all the stress of preparing dishes. Choose between a turkey or beef tenderloin dinner. Each box comes with mouth-watering seasonal sides and a dessert. The turkey box starts at $169.89 and feeds eight to 10 people, while the beef tenderloin box starts at $134.95 and feeds four to six people.
La Madeleine: Offering one, easy take-out option, La Madeleine has everything you need for Thanksgiving at home. You can pick up a delicious preset menu that is chilled and all you have to do is heat and serve at your convenience. A savory, traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, potatoes, wild mushroom sauce, stuffing, breadsticks, green beans and cranberry sauce is portioned to serve six people for $59.99 and 10 people for $119.99.
Legal Sea Foods: Continuing a cherished Thanksgiving tradition, Legal Sea Foods is again this year preparing shrimp cocktail platters, buckets of clam chowder, crab cakes galore and more for you to pick up and take home to your lucky friends and family. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 22 for pick up at Legal Sea Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Marie Callender’s: The selection of Holiday Feasts available from Marie Callender’s to take out and reheat at home is plentiful. In addition to ten feasts that include all of the trimmings, you can also order a wide selection of sides and holiday pies. The Turkey Breast Feast serves 4-6 people, includes roasted turkey breast and all of the trimmings for $129.99, but be sure to look at the many other choices available and order your holiday meal today.
Mission BBQ: Enjoy a Ready-to-Serve Smoked Turkey Breast & Drumstick this Thanksgiving from your local Mission BBQ. It feeds 12-15 people for only $68. You can also pair all of the fixings with the turkey for $9.34 per side and they can feed up to six people. Make sure you place your order by Saturday, November 20, 2021, as supplies are limited.
Omaha Steaks: Build your own Thanksgiving dinner with Omaha Steaks. You can customize the Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner for your whole family. They come with your choice of meat, seasonal sides, two desserts, and bread. Dinner kits start at $129.99. There are four dinner kits: feed four people for $129.99, six people for $149.99 or $169.99, or eight people for $199.99.
Popeyes: You’ve waited all year for this. So give your local Popeyes a call and see if they have their famous Cajun Style Turkey at your nearest store. Their famous turkeys weigh between 13 and 16 pounds and prices start at $49.99. Be aware there are limited quantities, so be sure to call your local Popeyes to see if the item is still available.
Sizzler: Let Sizzler prepare your Thanksgiving dinner for you. The restaurant is preparing Heat and Eat Meals that feed up to six people. It will include turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, and gravy for $84.99. Pre-orders for the dinners close on Nov. 21, with pick-ups available only on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.
TooJay’s Deli: Leave the cooking and the planning to TooJay’s Deli this year. Select from a packaged dinner of either a traditional turkey for $16.29 per person or a glazed ham for $14.99 per person or order just what you need à la carte including desserts and side dishes. Place your Thanksgiving order by Monday, Nov. 22. You can order online and they are offering contactless curbside pickup.
Village Inn: Reserve your Thanksgiving pie from Village Inn at their special pie reservation web page or order online now.
Wawa: If limiting your turkey consumption to one day is too restrictive, stop by any of the 900 Wawa locations for a Gobbler Hoagie or Gobbler Bowl. The Gobbler Bowl — with hot turkey, gravy and potatoes — lets you relive your Thanksgiving meal all over again, and the Hoagie gives you the experience of traditional Thanksgiving fixings on a bun.
Whole Foods: A wide variety of complete holiday meals can be ordered at Whole Foods from a Paleo-Friendly Turkey Dinner, serving four people for $89.99 to a Festive Feast, serving 12 for $299.99. Be sure to order your Thanksgiving meal, sides or desserts 24 hours in advance. You can pick it up between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you’ll receive special pricing.
Williams Sonoma: Everything you need for a beautiful Thanksgiving meal can be found at Williams Sonoma, including the turkey. Not doing turkey this year? If you’ve been thinking about a ham, prime rib or beef tenderloin instead, log on to the William Sonoma website to view over a dozen entrée choices. From there, check out their wide variety of trimmings. You could also let William Sonoma handle the planning as well and order their complete Thanksgiving Smoked turkey Breast Dinner that serves six people for $299.95.