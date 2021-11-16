Georgia Man Drives Ambulance Under The Influence, Kills Patient In Crash

Georgia authorities say an ambulance driver killed the patient he was transporting in a single-vehicle crash — then tried calling an Uber to flee the scene.

Kevin McCorvey, 34, is accused of being under the influence when the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Friday night (November 12). Georgia State Patrol previously said that the patient, Wilton Thomason, 66, was unrestrained at the time of the fatal wreck. Reports show that McCorvey allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Aderall and drinking beer while driving the vehicle, 13 WMAZ noted. He failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail.

News outlets also note that another ambulance worker was present, and that the worker and McCorvey reportedly tried to leave the scene by calling an Uber while law enforcement officials were on their way. McCorvey also reportedly attended to give Thomason CPR, through officers pronounced him dead at the scene. McCorvey told officers Thomason went into cardiac arrest.

McCorvey faces several charges, including DUI and homicide, jail documents show.