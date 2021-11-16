Georgia Man Drives Ambulance Under The Influence, Kills Patient In Crash

By Kelly Fisher

November 16, 2021

Blurred view of ambulance driving at dusk
Photo: Getty Images

Georgia authorities say an ambulance driver killed the patient he was transporting in a single-vehicle crash — then tried calling an Uber to flee the scene.

Kevin McCorvey, 34, is accused of being under the influence when the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Friday night (November 12). Georgia State Patrol previously said that the patient, Wilton Thomason, 66, was unrestrained at the time of the fatal wreck. Reports show that McCorvey allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Aderall and drinking beer while driving the vehicle, 13 WMAZ noted. He failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail.

News outlets also note that another ambulance worker was present, and that the worker and McCorvey reportedly tried to leave the scene by calling an Uber while law enforcement officials were on their way. McCorvey also reportedly attended to give Thomason CPR, through officers pronounced him dead at the scene. McCorvey told officers Thomason went into cardiac arrest.

McCorvey faces several charges, including DUI and homicide, jail documents show.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices