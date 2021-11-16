How One Dan + Shay Fan Convinced The Duo To Let Him Perform Onstage

Dan + Shay are making the most of their time on the road, particularly at their Kansas City show.

The country duo recently noticed a young man named Kyler in the front row of their show with a sign that read: “I should probably go to bed…but I’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert.” As per Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney’s recent TikTok post, the singers thought that his “creativity” was enough to award him with a “free t-shirt or at least a guitar pick,” but “the real magic happened when he turned the sign around to reveal the words ‘can I come play guitar and sing with you?’”

After catching wind of the back of the young fan’s sign, the two brought Kyler on stage to sing and play guitar along to their hit, “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” where he “crushed” the performance. “He was the real star of the show,” the duo said of their impromptu performance, alongside the youngster.

"It's moments like this that make us so grateful for what we get to do. Hopefully someday when Kyler is selling out stadiums, he'll let us open for him," the group wrote in a separate post on Twitter.

Dan + Shay's story has since gone viral and it makes for a good week for the country pair. Just last Wednesday, the chart-toppers took to the 2021 CMA Awards to perform the track as part of their latest promotion pit stop for Good Things, their LP that they released in August. The song was written by the pair, as well as Sean Douglas and Jason Evigan. Smyers performed all of the instruments and production, while his wife, Abby, contributed to the background vocals.