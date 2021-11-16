How to Watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Holiday Special

Ready to celebrate the holidays by singing along to all of your favorite holiday songs? Thought so! Fans can do just that when they tune in to the 2021 iHeartRadio Holiday Special this year.

The second annual iHeartRadio Holiday Special will air on November 24th and feature performances from stars including Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Train and Pentatonix as they sing some of the most popular holiday classics and more, and it's all hosted by Mario Lopez.

Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Holiday Special live on November 24th at 7pm ET via iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as the exclusive VR performance in the Horizon Venues app on Meta Quest. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartMedia's AC, Hot AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.