Jared Leto Recalls The Words Of Wisdom Kanye West Gave Him About Fame

Jared Leto is not only an acting star, he's also an extremely successful musician, so fame is something he has more than grown accustomed to. While discussing his new movie House of Gucci with Italian Vogue, the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman recalled some words of wisdom his friend Kanye West gave him on the subject.

“I did a documentary where I asked a bunch of people about fame and the best answer I got was from Kanye, who’s really an iconoclast," Leto explained. "He said, ‘Fame is f**king awesome, don’t let anyone tell you it isn’t!’ Which was really refreshing to hear a view like that because of course a lot of people talk about the struggles and the intrusive nature of fame, but in some ways fame can be amazing because you can take that light and shine it on something else."

"There’s not only a dark side, but there’s also a beautiful side – it means your work is touching people," he added. "If you make music or a film and any type of art and no one sees it, that’s not a good feeling. Consumption is an important part of the process. You need the views and the conversation, and I don’t mean that in a needy way, I just mean it needs the light in order to grow.”