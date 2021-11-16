In 2011, Willie Nelson covered Coldplay's "The Scientist" for a Chipotle-sponsored animation called "Back to the Start" that examined problems with the modern farming industry. A decade later, the Mexican fast food chain has shared the short film's sequel, "A Future Begins," and found another country star to put their twangy spin on Chris Martin and company's music. The clip is soundtracked by Kacey Musgraves singing "Fix You."

"I reimagined Coldplay’s classic song 'Fix You' for @ChipotleTweets new film about the struggles facing the next generation of family farmers in America," Musgraves tweeted. "To be able to make music while supporting such a great cause means a lot to me."

This isn't the first time Musgraves has covered Coldplay. Back in 2015, she performed a rendition of "Yellow" for English Royalty. Watch the "A Future Begins" short and a "Making Of" video below.