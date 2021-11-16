Lil Nas X Shares His Theory On The Future Of Hip Hip For The LGBT Community

As for how he feels about his debut album landing at number two after Drake's Certified Lover Boy, he shared:

“Nobody even thought that I would be here,” he explained. “Everybody was like, ‘One-hit-wonder this, one-hit-wonder that.’ And now it’s amazing that my competition was Drake... Drake’s my idol. There are too many other wins to be upset.”

Congrats to Lil Nas X on being GQ's Man of the Year.