Lil Nas X Shares His Theory On The Future Of Hip Hip For The LGBT Community
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 16, 2021
Lil Nas X is definitely a game changer for the hip hop community. The young star is one of the first openly gay artists to see international success in such a masculine-energy dominated environment -- but according to the Montero rapper, he sure won't be the last.
In a recent interview with GQ, in which he totes the title of Man of The Year, Lil Nas says the hip hip game will have "so many gay rappers" in the future. He told the mag:
“The whole landscape is very hypermasculine. I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and what not. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”
In the candid interview, Nas X also opened up about his feelings toward DaBaby's homophobic controversy, sharing:
“I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know. ... It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now.”
As for how he feels about his debut album landing at number two after Drake's Certified Lover Boy, he shared:
“Nobody even thought that I would be here,” he explained. “Everybody was like, ‘One-hit-wonder this, one-hit-wonder that.’ And now it’s amazing that my competition was Drake... Drake’s my idol. There are too many other wins to be upset.”
Congrats to Lil Nas X on being GQ's Man of the Year.