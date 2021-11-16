Louis Tomlinson's Charity Concert Just Landed Him A Guinness World Record

By Hayden Brooks

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson's work for charity has landed him a Guinness World Record.

On Tuesday (November 16), the One Direction alum was honored with the title for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo male artist. Tomlinson's credit comes from his Live from London set, which took place December 12, 2020, in front of a total of 160,000 viewers via Veeps. As per the Guinness World Records, the event raised more than $1 million for four charities: Crew Nation, FareShare, Stagehand and the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Additionally, Tomlinson's touring crew received a portion of the proceeds after being out of work since the COVID-19 pandemic took over in March 2020.

During the 18-song set, the pop star performed cuts from his debut solo album, Walls, as well as three 1D covers. Scroll on below to relive the Live from London livestream concert.

Louis Tomlinson
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices