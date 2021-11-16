Louis Tomlinson's Charity Concert Just Landed Him A Guinness World Record

Louis Tomlinson's work for charity has landed him a Guinness World Record.

On Tuesday (November 16), the One Direction alum was honored with the title for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo male artist. Tomlinson's credit comes from his Live from London set, which took place December 12, 2020, in front of a total of 160,000 viewers via Veeps. As per the Guinness World Records, the event raised more than $1 million for four charities: Crew Nation, FareShare, Stagehand and the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Additionally, Tomlinson's touring crew received a portion of the proceeds after being out of work since the COVID-19 pandemic took over in March 2020.

During the 18-song set, the pop star performed cuts from his debut solo album, Walls, as well as three 1D covers. Scroll on below to relive the Live from London livestream concert.