Maxwell Seductively Shoots His Shot For Love On 'Off'; Announces 2022 Tour
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 16, 2021
Ladies and gents, Maxwell is back.
The neo-soul crooner has returned with a brand new sultry single -- and the album and tour to match. "Off" takes fans back to the glory days of soul music music, with its seductive melody and steamy, vivid lyrics that highlight sacred moments of love. On the track, Maxwell sings:
"I'm shootin' all my shots. I won't miss them, no, oh. I'm giving all I got. Never ever ever this go. Oh no no. And if I hit that spot. Accept the mission. And go OFF. Turn down the shades. Let's drink lemonade. I know you're here to set me free. Aye, set me free, set me free."
Along with his new single, Maxwell announced an upcoming arena tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe. The 25-date arena tour begins in Dallas on March 2 (with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta) before concluding in Miami on May 8. As for his new album, the star announced that blacksummers’NIGHT, the third album in the trilogy, will arrive in spring of next year. He kicked off the Grammy Award winning project in 2009, which featured single's like "Pretty Wings" and "Bad Habits".
Maxwell said of his latest moves:
“From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT."
The news comes just weeks after it was announced that the star is set to receive the legends award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
Pre-sale for Maxwell's NIGHT Tour starts Nov. 22 with tickets going on sale to the public on Nov. 29. See the full dates here. Check out "Off" below.