Maxwell Seductively Shoots His Shot For Love On 'Off'; Announces 2022 Tour

Along with his new single, Maxwell announced an upcoming arena tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe. The 25-date arena tour begins in Dallas on March 2 (with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta) before concluding in Miami on May 8. As for his new album, the star announced that blacksummers’NIGHT, the third album in the trilogy, will arrive in spring of next year. He kicked off the Grammy Award winning project in 2009, which featured single's like "Pretty Wings" and "Bad Habits".

Maxwell said of his latest moves:

“From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT."

The news comes just weeks after it was announced that the star is set to receive the legends award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.