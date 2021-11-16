PHOTOS: Runaway Goat Climbs On Roof Of Bethany Home

By Zuri Anderson

November 16, 2021

Deputies were called to help a goat off the roof of a Bethany, Oregon home on November 14, 2021.
Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

Residents in an Oregon neighborhood were treated to a strange sight over the weekend.

Neighbors spotted a goat on the roof of a Bethany home on Sunday (November 14), according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies got a call about two goats running around the neighborhood. Gus, the goat in question, just happened to find his way on top of someone's house, officials say.

"Deputies called to this Bethany area home found Gus the Goat doing his best Rudolph the Reindeer impression. Gus wandered off and climbed onto a neighbor's roof. His owner lured him down with, what else, french fries," deputies wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the curious goat.

Deputies called to this Bethany area home found Gus the Goat doing his best Rudolph the Reindeer impression. Gus...

Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 14, 2021

The post has over 1,800 reactions as of Tuesday morning (November 16), and users were having a field day in the comment section.

"Can the goat clean out the gutters while up there? Probably safer than any body else on that kind of sloped terrain," one person said. Another user wrote a whole jingle dedicated to Gus:

"And then in a twinkling, I heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
As His owner arrived, with French fries in hand,
Down from roof, Gus the Goat quickly lands…"
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices