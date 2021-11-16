PHOTOS: Runaway Goat Climbs On Roof Of Bethany Home

Residents in an Oregon neighborhood were treated to a strange sight over the weekend.

Neighbors spotted a goat on the roof of a Bethany home on Sunday (November 14), according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies got a call about two goats running around the neighborhood. Gus, the goat in question, just happened to find his way on top of someone's house, officials say.

"Deputies called to this Bethany area home found Gus the Goat doing his best Rudolph the Reindeer impression. Gus wandered off and climbed onto a neighbor's roof. His owner lured him down with, what else, french fries," deputies wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the curious goat.