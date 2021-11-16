PHOTOS: Runaway Goat Climbs On Roof Of Bethany Home
By Zuri Anderson
November 16, 2021
Residents in an Oregon neighborhood were treated to a strange sight over the weekend.
Neighbors spotted a goat on the roof of a Bethany home on Sunday (November 14), according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies got a call about two goats running around the neighborhood. Gus, the goat in question, just happened to find his way on top of someone's house, officials say.
"Deputies called to this Bethany area home found Gus the Goat doing his best Rudolph the Reindeer impression. Gus wandered off and climbed onto a neighbor's roof. His owner lured him down with, what else, french fries," deputies wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the curious goat.
Deputies called to this Bethany area home found Gus the Goat doing his best Rudolph the Reindeer impression. Gus...Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 14, 2021
The post has over 1,800 reactions as of Tuesday morning (November 16), and users were having a field day in the comment section.
"Can the goat clean out the gutters while up there? Probably safer than any body else on that kind of sloped terrain," one person said. Another user wrote a whole jingle dedicated to Gus:
"And then in a twinkling, I heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
As His owner arrived, with French fries in hand,
Down from roof, Gus the Goat quickly lands…"