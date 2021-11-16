The Kid Laroi Says 'Goodbye, For Now' With Plans To Step Back From Music

It's the end of an era.

On Monday (November 15), The Kid Laroi shared a new video for 'Still Chose You' with his fans. Shortly after the video's release, he announced this was the final chapter of the F—k Love era.

“I know that record is a fan favorite, so I felt that it was only right for that to be the video that finally closes the ‘F—k Love’ era," he told fans. With the end of the era, though, the 18-year-old has decided to step out of the spotlight for the time being.

“Last week I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while," he wrote in a heartfelt note to fans. "During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album. I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.”

Though his message is "goodbye, for now," Laroi ended the message by promising to be “back soon.” You can read his full letter below: