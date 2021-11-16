This Wisconsin Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The Whole State

Mexican food is one of the most highly sought out genres of food for Americans.

Burritos are one of the most popular dishes in Mexican cuisine; eat This, Not That! says the classic dish has been around for over a century.

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes."

If you're looking for some of the most delicious burritos in your area, Eat This, Not That! released a list of each state's best one.

So, where in Wisconsin can you find the best burrito?

Cafe Corazon. The cafe has three different locations, two in Milwaukee and one in Mequon.

The Milwaukee locations are located at 2394 S Kinnickinnic Avenue and 3129 N Bremen Street. The Mequon location can be found at 6300 Mequon Road.

Here is what Eat This, Not That! says about Cafe Corazon:

"This farm-to-table Mexican restaurant has multiple locations throughout the state. Reviewers love the wet burrito, describing it as 'so yummy' and 'so delicious, you'll dream about it.'"

