Utah Man Arrested After Shooting Pizza Shop Over Incomplete Order

A man in Utah was arrested after shooting a pizza shop over an incomplete order, reported 2 KUTV. According to the police, the incident took place at the Papa John's at 767 E. 12300 South in Draper.

Paul Pracasso, 42, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. He is being charged with felony discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Arrest documents state that Fracasso and another man entered the Papa John's pizza shop after placing an order over the phone. The employee explained to the two men that their phone system was down and that orders weren't showing up on their end. That's when the employee offered to compensate the men with an in-store order.

The men got angry and began swearing at the employees. The men refused to leave the store, so the employees called police.

A little later when the employee working the front desk went on break, he told police that he heard "five or six loud shouts very close by." He ran back into the store and called police.

One employee was standing in the kitchen when he heard the "loud pops" and another was at the front of the store. That employee dropped to the floor and crawled to the bathroom. He told police he had been hit with a pice of glass, resulting in a cut between his eyes and nose area.

Police say that gunshot residue tested positive on Fracasso's hands. He was later arrested.