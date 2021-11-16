Watch Ohio State University's Jaw-Dropping 'Top Gun' Halftime Show

By Kelly Fisher

November 16, 2021

The Ohio State University marching band is gaining tons of attention for its jaw-dropping halftime show inspired by Top Gun.

The “Best Damn Band in the Land” filled Ohio Stadium with songs from the movie — including “Playing With the Boys,” “Mighty Wings,” “Danger Zone” and “Take My Breath Away” — and brought them to life with impressive Top Gun-themed formations. It happened when the Buckeyes took on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday (November 13). Ohio State won the NCAA game 59-31. The halftime performance has garnered nearly 60,000 views on YouTube as of publication time on Tuesday afternoon (November 16). Watch the halftime show here:

Top Gun released in 1986, starring Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins and Kelly McGillis: “As students at the United States Navy's elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom,” the Oscar-winning action-drama’s synopsis reads on IMDb. The Ohio State University shared a breakdown of its show on Tuesday, including the opening with “Top Gun Anthem” as the band formed into the Top Gun logo, and moved into the F-14 Tomcat as musicians played “Mighty Wings,” among other memorable moments throughout the halftime show.

