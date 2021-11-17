Anheuser-Busch To Brew St. Louis Lager For First Time In Over 100 years

Anheuser-Busch will be bringing back an ode to the city of St Louis, their original flagship beer.

According to a press release from Anheuser-Busch, the St. Louis Lager was the original flagship brand for the company when it was founded in St Louis over 160 years ago.

The beer will be brewed for a limited time during the holiday season and will be available while supplies last at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Biergarten.

"We've come a long way in the last 160 years and while consumer tastes and products have changed over the years, our commitment to brewing high-quality, innovative products continues to be at the core of everything we do," said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Heritage at Anheuser-Busch. "By bringing back St. Louis Lager this December, we are proud to recognize the community that has enabled us to continue to grow and connect with consumers all over the world."

On top of the Anheuser-Busch Foundation donating $25,000 to the 100 Neediest Cases campaign, a program aimed to help St. Louis families and individuals during the holidays, Anheuser-Busch will also donate $2 for each lager sold at the Biergarten.

"Each year, the holiday season, including Giving Tuesday, is a time to appreciate all you have and give back to help your friends and neighbors in need. Our amazing St. Louis non-profit partners, like United Way, have helped us build a stronger community in St. Louis and this Giving Tuesday, we are excited to toast a St. Louis Lager to celebrate and recognize their efforts while giving back to a great cause," said Julio Suárez, Anheuser-Busch Foundation.