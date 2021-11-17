Apple Will Begin Selling Parts So You Can Fix Your iPhone

Starting next year, if you break your iPhone, you will be able to repair it on your own. Apple announced it is launching a new program called Self Service Repair and will begin selling parts directly to consumers. The tech giant will also start publishing repair manuals for its phones and computers.

Currently, if your iPhone screen cracks, you have limited options to get it fixed. You can go to Apple directly, which can cost hundreds of dollars. There are also roughly 5,000 authorized repair providers and more than 2,800 independent repair providers that have access to Apple's parts and repair manuals, but they can also be expensive, depending on how badly damaged your phone is. You can also use unauthorized repair services, which can result in the voiding of your phone's warranty.

Under the new program, consumers will no longer be forced to use an expensive service to repair their phones. Apple said they will sell the replacement parts to consumers for the same prices they are currently charging authorized repair providers.

When the Self Service Repair program launches, Apple will offer parts and instructions to fix the most common issues on the iPhone 12 and 13. Apple plans to expand the program to include its newest line of Mac computers.

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs."