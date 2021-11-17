Atlanta PD Body Cam Footage Captures Frantic Rescue Of Man In Fiery Crash

Heroic Zone 5 Officers Pull Man from Burning Car After His Car Crashes into Houses and Tree An officer’s day is unpredictable. They never know what is on the other side of a 911 call. It could be a homicide with a suspect at large, a domestic violence call, or a car accident with a car engulfed in flames and a person trapped inside. No matter the incident, the arriving officer must mentally and physically jump into action quickly and make decisions that consider the safety and security of all involved, oftentimes putting their own lives at risk. This is exactly what happened on November 14, 2021, in the wee hours of the morning in Zone 5. The original call was dispatched at approximately 0136hrs as a car fire at the intersection of Oliver Street NW and North Avenue NW. Within a minute or two of the initial dispatch, the call was updated to indicate the fire was a result of a traffic crash, and there were occupants still in the vehicle. Officers W. Adams and M. Todd responded to the call. Upon arrival, the Officers witnessed the burning car, and a person still in the car on the driver’s side. Both officers went to the driver’s side of vehicle to try and remove the driver from the car. They quickly observed that the door handle on the car was missing/and or malfunctioning and there was no way to open the door to free the man. They frantically attempted a few more times to open the door to no avail and decided the best option would be to pull him through the driver side window, which they shattered to gain access. The officers used their body weight and strength to pull the male through the window to safety. Atlanta Fire and Rescue arrived shortly thereafter. Evidence on the scene indicated that the car had gone airborne and traveled completely through two houses (one abandoned and another occupied) before striking a tree and bursting into flames. The quick thinking, and bravery exhibited by Officer Adams and Officer Todd saved the occupant from a tragic outcome. The officers had no idea if that fire would result in an explosion which would put their lives in danger, instead they were focused on saving the driver. These are the humble, yet heroic moments in an officer’s day, which never make media headlines. This is what they do 24/7. We could not be prouder of these two officers. Their response to this incident exemplifies our highest ideals and training. We take this time to recognize Officer Adams and Officer Todd and to thank them for their proactive response to this dangerous incident and for reflecting positively on the badge and APD. This city is safer with these two heroes on patrol. Job well done!