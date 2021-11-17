Bobby Bones To Host Star-Studded Nashville New Year's Eve Bash

Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight will also be in downtown Nashville to co-host CBS's first New Year's Eve special since 1999 and ring in the new year.

"I am over the moon to co-host New Year's Eve Live from Nashville," said Smith. "I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I'm lucky enough to call friends, on New Year's Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!"

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is set to air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on CBS December 31. The show will also be available to stream or watch on demand on Paramount+.