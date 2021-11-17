Bobby Bones To Host Star-Studded Nashville New Year's Eve Bash

By Sarah Tate

November 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

3...2...1... Happy New Year!

Bobby Bones is set to host CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, a star-studded event filled with performances from some of the biggest names in country music.

"I'm so excited to celebrate and host New Year's Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned," Bones said. "I can't wait to show America how special Nashville is."

Thousands of fans will in Nashville to ring in the new year with nearly 50 performances from artists like Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band. More performers will be announced at a later date.

Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight will also be in downtown Nashville to co-host CBS's first New Year's Eve special since 1999 and ring in the new year.

"I am over the moon to co-host New Year's Eve Live from Nashville," said Smith. "I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I'm lucky enough to call friends, on New Year's Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!"

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is set to air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on CBS December 31. The show will also be available to stream or watch on demand on Paramount+.

