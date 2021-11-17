Britney Spears Says Her Parents Should Be In Jail, Teases Oprah Interview

Britney Spears is a free woman.

On Tuesday night (November 16), the pop superstar, 39, took to Instagram to record an insightful message to fans about her life post-conservatorship and it’s the most detailed statement on the arrangement since it was terminated last week. “I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really a long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears candidly said in the video. "So I’m just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, to be able to be independent and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time … It’s the little things."

"But I'm not here to be a victim," she continued. "I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that's why I got out of my house. And I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off."

Over in the caption, the entertainer said that she felt like she might as well share a "hint of [her] thoughts] on the Gram" before setting things straight with Oprah Winfrey for a sit-down interview. “It still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me," she wrote. “It was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!"

Elsewhere in her post, Spears admitted that she wants the attention to her case to lead to changes within the conservatorship system. "I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses," she explained. "Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

Talk of the conservatorship wouldn’t be anything without mentioning the #FreeBritney campaign, which went from a fan-fueled trending topic on Twitter to a full-blown movement. "You guys rock,” she told her followers. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything and because of you guys and the awareness of kind of knowing what was going on, and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave awareness to all of them. Because of you I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent."