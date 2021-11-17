CDC Investigating 'Smallpox' Vials Found In Pennsylvania Vaccine Lab

By Bill Galluccio

November 17, 2021

Woman with baceriological protective suit looking at an antidote vial
Photo: Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FBI have launched an investigation after vials labeled "smallpox" were found in the freezer of a vaccine lab in Pennsylvania.

The vials were discovered by a lab worker at the Merck Upper Gwenydd facility while they were cleaning out the freezer. According to Yahoo! News, there were 15 vials in the freezer. Five of them were labeled "smallpox," and the other ten were labeled "vaccinia."

The vials were immediately secured, and the facility was placed on lockdown.

The CDC said that the vials were intact, and there is no indication that anybody was exposed to the virus.

"The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask. There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials. We will provide further details as they are available," a CDC spokesperson told NBC News.

While smallpox was eradicated in the 1970s, scientists have continued to study the virus. Currently, there are only two labs authorized by the World Health Organization to store and research the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, and the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Koltsovo, Russia.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices