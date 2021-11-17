Driver Shot In The Back While Making Food Delivery In Atlanta

By Kelly Fisher

November 17, 2021

Local law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday night (November 16), aiming to find the suspect who shot a food delivery driver in the back.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at Ponce de Leon Pl, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Authorities say the victim “was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals the victim was making a delivery for door dash when he was shot and the investigation continues.”

