Elvie Shane's Upcoming Tour Is 'Just The Kinda Trouble I Could Get Into'

Elvie Shane is marking a major milestone in his career with his first headlining tour, and it “feels like just the kinda trouble I could get into.”

The “My Boy” country artist is kicking off his “My Kinda Trouble Tour” in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on February 17, 2022. The tour follows Shane’s debut album Backslider, which includes the smash, sentimental single he wrote for his step-son. Newcomer Frank Ray is joining Shane on tour, according to a press release announcing the dates. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (November 19), at 10 a.m.

“I’ve never been more ready to break the chains!” Shane said in a statement. “Getting to go out on the road for my first headlining tour is something we’ve been plotting for a while, and feels like just the kinda trouble I could get into. I can’t wait to get out there and play this record live.”

See the list of dates here:

2/17/2022 Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

2/18/2022 Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

2/19/2022 Greenville, SC - The Blind Horse

3/11/2022 Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon*

3/12/2022 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

3/24/2022 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

3/25/2022 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

3/26/2022 Warrendale, PA - Jergels

3/31/2022 Chicago, IL - Joe's Bar

4/1/2022 Springfield, IL - Boondocks

4/14/2022 Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall

4/15/2022 Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

4/16/2022 Macon, GA - The Crazy Bull

4/21/2022 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

*On Sale starts on 11/23 at 12pm ET