Heath Freeman, 'NCIS,' 'ER,' And 'Bones' Actor, Dead At 41

Actor Heath Freeman, who was best known for his role as Howard Epps during two seasons of the popular Bones series, as well as numerous other roles, has died at the age of 41.

Reality television star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler initially reported news of Freeman's death on her verified Twitter account on Sunday (November 14).

"Godspeed beautiful friend, I will miss your laugh and cherish our great times...ty for making this life exciting and fun @heathfreeman #heartbroken," Moakler tweeted.

Freeman's manager, Joe S. Montifiore, confirmed the news of his client's death in an official statement issued to Deadline.com on Monday (November 15).

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," Montifiore said. "A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."