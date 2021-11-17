Here's What Stores Will Be Open, Closed In Louisville On Thanksgiving
By Ginny Reese
November 17, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Many retailers are shutting their doors on Thanksgiving this year.
There will be fewer long lines and less waiting in the cold for deals this year. With stores closed, most retailers have altered how Black Friday shopping will be held this year as well.
In addition, this means that shoppers need to grab any last minute grocery items before Thanksgiving day, as most grocery stores will be closed as well.
Here is a list of all of the major retailers in Louisville that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving this year, according to Courier Journal:
CLOSED
- Oxmoor Center, 7900 Shelbyville Road
- Mall St. Matthews, 5000 Shelbyville Road
- Jefferson Mall, 4801 Outer Loop
- Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, 1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville
- Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Belk
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- JCPenney
- Home Depot
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Petco
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Walmart
OPEN