Here's What Stores Will Be Open, Closed In Salt Lake City On Thanksgiving
By Ginny Reese
November 17, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Many retailers are shutting their doors on Thanksgiving this year.
There will be fewer long lines and less waiting in the cold for deals this year. With stores closed, most retailers have altered how Black Friday shopping will be held this year as well.
In addition, this means that shoppers need to grab any last minute grocery items before Thanksgiving day, as most grocery stores will be closed as well.
Here is a list of all of the major retailers in Salt Lake City that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving this year, according to ABC 4:
OPEN
- Big Lots
- Cabela’s
- CVS
- Family Dollar
- Dollar General
- Five Below
- Michaels
- Smith’s
- Starbucks
- Walgreens
- WinCo
- Whole Foods
CLOSED
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- City Creek Center
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Fashion Place
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Layton Hills Mall
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Sierra
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart