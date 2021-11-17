Here's What Stores Will Be Open, Closed In Salt Lake City On Thanksgiving

Many retailers are shutting their doors on Thanksgiving this year.

There will be fewer long lines and less waiting in the cold for deals this year. With stores closed, most retailers have altered how Black Friday shopping will be held this year as well.

In addition, this means that shoppers need to grab any last minute grocery items before Thanksgiving day, as most grocery stores will be closed as well.

Here is a list of all of the major retailers in Salt Lake City that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving this year, according to ABC 4:

OPEN

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS

Family Dollar

Dollar General

Five Below

Michaels

Smith’s

Starbucks

Walgreens

WinCo

Whole Foods

CLOSED