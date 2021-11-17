Iman Reveals Whether She'll Get Married Again After Losing David Bowie

Iman and David Bowie had gotten married in 1992, and the couple remained inseparable until Bowie's death in 2016. The two had first met on a blind date, with Bowie claiming it to have been "love at first sight." Iman, however, said, "it took me a few months but I got there." Iman recently sat down with People magazine to discuss how she's been moving on without Bowie, and to promote her new fragrance which brings how he smelled to life once again.

The couple had been together for 26 years, with Iman stating that she's grateful for her time with him. However, when asked by her and Bowie's daughter, Alexandra "Lexi" Jones whether she plans on getting married again, Iman recalled that she responded, "No, I will not." The model went on to explain that "I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'"

Over the past few years since Bowie's death after he lost his battle to liver cancer Iman has been working to preserve Bowie's memory. The rocker had been a fan of sunsets, and Iman shared that she spends her time looking out at them and admiring his favorite paintings. "I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets," she told People magazine. "So in that way he is ever present."

Iman is currently preparing to release a new fragrance that honors Bowie. Weaving together woodsy vetiver, as Tom Ford's Grey Vetiver had been Bowie's favorite scent, and bergamot from Tuscany, where the couple had gotten married in 1992, the new fragrance serves as "a monument to eternal love."

Bowie's family has reflected on his legacy since his passing, with the rocker's son, Duncan Jones, marking the fifth anniversary of his death by celebrating the art he had left behind. "Yes, he's missed... but with so much of 'him' in the work he made, he's clearly still here," Jones had said.