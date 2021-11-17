People Are Leaving California For These States The Most

Experts have been debating whether there's a California "exodus" happening, from everyday people to whole businesses relocating away from the Golden State. Whether it's true or not, people are moving out of California all the time. What may be interesting is where they're going.

Stacker recently published a study looking at where Californians are moving to the most. Researchers used U.S. Census Bureau data to determine their rankings, and they looked at statistics from 2019.

According to the study, Texas is attracting Californians the most. Data shows 12.6% of California residents moved to the Lone Star State that year.

Here are the full rankings based on the 2019 data:

Texas (82,235 residents) Arizona (59,713 residents) Nevada (47,322 residents) Washington (46,791 residents) Oregon (37,927 residents) Colorado (29,350 residents) Florida (28,628 residents) New York (24,332 residents) North Carolina (18,023 residents) Utah (17,821 residents) Idaho (17,722 residents) Virginia (16,994 residents) Georgia (15,437 residents) Illinois (14,692 residents) Pennsylvania (13,048 residents) Ohio (12,277 residents) Tennessee (11,874 residents) Massachusetts (11,430 residents) Hawaii (10,954 residents) Maryland (10,092 residents) New Jersey (9,155 residents) Michigan (8,672 residents) Missouri (7,920 residents) South Carolina (7,785 residents) Oklahoma (7,408 residents) Indiana (7,255 residents) Wisconsin (6,886 residents) Minnesota (6,232 residents) New Mexico (5,915 residents) Iowa (5,819 residents)

Click here to view more details from the study.