Plane Crashes Near Kruger Rock Fire Outside Estes Park
By Zuri Anderson
November 17, 2021
An investigation is underway after a single-engine plane crashed near the raging Kruger Rock Fire Tuesday night (November 16), CBS 4 reports.
Local authorities said they got reports of the crash around 6:30 p.m. They found the crash site around 10:30 p.m. near the south end of Hermit Park, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The pilot was the only one on board, and they did not survive, officials added.
Deputies said the Kruger Rock Fire broke out early Tuesday morning near Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road, just southeast of Estes Park, Colorado. The small wildfire is burning "on very steep terrain," and dozens of agencies have responded to the growing blaze.
Kruger Rock Fire Update On November 16, 2021, at approximately 6:37 p.m., we received reports of a single engine air...Posted by Larimer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 16, 2021
"Gusting winds and low relative humidity caused the fire to spread quickly and threatened several structures in the area," according to LCSO in a Facebook post. "Multiple voluntary and mandatory evacuations were ordered during the day and notifications were sent to 1,644 contacts (not individuals or homes)."
Reporters learned the plane was monitoring the progress of the fire. It wasn't involved in actually combatting the blaze.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
The wildfire consumed 133 acres and is at 15% containment as of 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, LCSO said.