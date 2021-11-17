Plane Crashes Near Kruger Rock Fire Outside Estes Park

An investigation is underway after a single-engine plane crashed near the raging Kruger Rock Fire Tuesday night (November 16), CBS 4 reports.

Local authorities said they got reports of the crash around 6:30 p.m. They found the crash site around 10:30 p.m. near the south end of Hermit Park, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The pilot was the only one on board, and they did not survive, officials added.

Deputies said the Kruger Rock Fire broke out early Tuesday morning near Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road, just southeast of Estes Park, Colorado. The small wildfire is burning "on very steep terrain," and dozens of agencies have responded to the growing blaze.