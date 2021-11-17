'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley Sentenced For His Role In U.S. Capitol Riot

By Bill Galluccio

November 17, 2021

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Photo: Getty Images

Jacob Chansley, who is also known as the "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chansley was one of the most distinguishable participants in the riot. He showed up shirtless, with red, white, and blue face paint, wearing a horned headdress and carrying a spear with an American flag attached to the tip. He was one of the first 30 people to storm the Capitol Building during a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Chansley made his way to the Senate chamber and stood atop the dais, where he left a threatening note for then-Vice President Mike Pence.

In September, Chansley pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawfully obstructing an official proceeding as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence him to 51 months in prison, hoping it would serve as a benchmark for the hundreds of other pending criminal cases relating to the Capitol riots.

Chansley apologized and took responsibility for his actions during a 30-minute address to the court.

"I was wrong for entering the Capitol. I have no excuse -- no excuse whatsoever," Chansley said. "In retrospect, I'd do everything differently on January 6 … I would try with all my heart and soul to stop people."

"I think the hardest part about this is that I know that I'm to blame," he added. "I hope that you see my remorse is genuine."

