San Diego Rent May Rise By Hundreds Of Dollars Over 2 Years

If you're renting your home in San Diego, prices are about to get more expensive, according to a forecast from the University of Southern California.

Researchers predict the average rental rates are going to skyrocket across the Southern California, Patch learned. The annual Casden Real Estate Economics Forecast says average rent in San Diego County will jump by $348 by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

The highest average increase was recorded in the Orange County. Analysts claim that rent will shoot up by $410.

"COVID-19 caused a large-scale move from central cities to the suburbs that resulted in a sharp rise in apartment vacancies," said Richard Green, director of the Lusk Center for Real Estate. "The question now becomes whether this historic move from the cities to the outskirts will remain permanent or return to pre-pandemic levels."

Here's the outlook and forecast for each county:

San Diego County

2021 Levels: $2,144 average rent; 2.5 percent vacancy rate

2023 Forecast: $2,492 average rent; 3.4 percent vacancy rate

Orange County

2021 Levels: $2,439 average rent; 2.1 percent vacancy rate

2023 Forecast: $2,849 average rent; 3.7 percent vacancy rate

Inland Empire

2021 Levels: $1,827 average rent; 1.9 percent vacancy rate

2023 Forecast: $2,068 average rent; 1.9 percent vacancy rate

Los Angeles County

2021 Levels: $2,073 average rent; 3.9 percent vacancy rate

2023 Forecast: $2,325 average rent; 3.9 percent vacancy rate

Ventura County