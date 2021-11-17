Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Announce Shocking Split

By Kelly Fisher

November 18, 2021

Global Citizen Live, New York
Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are calling it quits.

The beloved pop artists issued a statement on Wednesday (November 17), announcing on their Instagram stories that they have "decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." The couple didn't offer an immediate explanation for what led to the decision to break up; however, Mendes and Camila went on to explain in their joint statement: "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," capping off the bittersweet message with several heart emojis.

Mendes and Cabello marked two years of dating over the summer, and have often been spotted in public holding hands and kissing, including in Miami earlier this month. Cabello even inspired Mendes “Summer of Love,” the upbeat single that nods to “my señorita.” The “Don’t Go Yet” songstress has also admitted to having butterflies the night she went on her first date with Mendes. While promoting Cinderella, Cabello recalled taking two shots of tequila and singing “Defuying Gravity” from Wicked to hyper herself up. Even though they were just friends at the time, “obviously there’s just a lot of (high) stakes,” she said at the time. Read their full statement here.

