Steve Bannon Pleads Not Guilty To Contempt Of Congress Charges

Steve Bannon filed written notice that he intends to plead not guilty to two charges of contempt of Congress. Bannon said that the judge did not have to read the charges in open court.

Bannon and his legal team will attend a virtual hearing on Thursday (November 18) to discuss the next steps in the criminal case.

Bannon, who served as an advisor to former President Donald Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week after he refused to turn over documents and sit for a deposition with the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Bannon ignored the subpoenas at the direction of Trump, who claims the documents and Bannon's testimony is protected under executive privilege.

A legal challenge filed by Trump to block the subpoenas will be heard by a federal appeals court on November 30.

If convicted on both counts, Bannon could face up to two years behind bars and a maximum fine of $2,000.