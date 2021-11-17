The Best Burritos In California Are Served At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 17, 2021
Americans can't get enough of burritos. In fact, they love them so much, over 50% of them say they would rather eat a good burrito than go on a date, according to a survey.
It's not hard to see why. You can pack all kinds of fixings in that tortilla wrap, from cheese, lettuce, and beans to meat and avocado. The possibilities are endless! It can be a great snack or a filling meal, too.
Since there are so many places serving burritos in the United States, where can you find the best one in California? Eat This, Not That! have the answers. According to writers, the best burritos in the Golden State are served at...
Here's what writers had to say about the spot:
"Al & Bea's is legendary in Los Angeles. Reviewers especially go wild for the bean and cheese burrito and the Al & Bea's special. 'Few are as perfect and versatile as the humble Al & Bea's Green Chili and Cheese Burrito,' one reviewer noted. 'You cannot go wrong with any burrito on the menu. From the bean and cheese to the combination burrito, they are all so delicious,' another wrote."
You can find Al & Bea's at 2025 E. 1st St in Los Angeles. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
