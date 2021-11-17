This Portland Staple Serves The Best Burritos In Oregon

Americans can't get enough of burritos. In fact, they love them so much, over 50% of them say they would rather eat a good burrito than go on a date, according to a survey.

It's not hard to see why. You can pack all kinds of fixings in that tortilla wrap, from cheese, lettuce, and beans to meat and avocado. The possibilities are endless! It can be a great snack or a filling meal, too.

Since there are so many places serving burritos in the United States, where can you find the best one in Oregon? Eat This, Not That have the answers. According to writers, the best burritos in the Beaver State are served at...

Tienda Santa Cruz!

Here's what writers had to say about the spot:

"For more than 20 years, Tienda Santa Cruz has been a Portland staple and an automatic go-to for anyone craving Mexican food. Although best known for the tacos, the burritos are every bit as worthy. Regardless of which burrito flavor you choose, be sure to order it with avocado salsa."

You can find Tienda Santa Cruz at 8630 N Lombard St in Portland. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

