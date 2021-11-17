It's only been a month since Tom Morello released his solo album The Atlas Underground Fire, and he's already prepping its follow-up. Like his other Atlas Underground projects, The Atlas Underground Flood features a diverse cast of collaborators including Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim James, IDLES, Ben Harper, Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, X Ambassadors, Barns Courtney, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, among others.

“The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started,” Morello said in a statement. “Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

Along with the announcement, Morello shared three songs off the album — “Human” (featuring Barns Courtney), “Hard Times” (featuring Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe), and “Raising Hell” (featuring Ben Harper) — which you can listen to above.

The Atlas Underground Flood is slated for a December 3 release and can be pre-ordered here. See its track list below.

The Atlas Underground Flood Track List

1. A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo)

2. Human (feat. Barns Courtney)

3. Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)

4. You’ll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors)

5. I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)

6. The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra)

7. The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)

8. Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode)

9. Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper)

10. The Bachelor (feat. IDLES)

11. Parallels (feat. Jim James)

12. Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)