Adam Driver On How He & Lady Gaga Prepped For 'House Of Gucci' Sex Scene

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star opposite each other as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci, and their on-camera dynamic see the pair get hot and heavy.

Driver, 37, opened up about his on-screen chemistry with the pop superstar, 35, detailing how sex played a role in their characters' dynamic. "[Patrizia] very much uses sex as a tool, and I feel like it kind of physically embodies what’s going on between them; he comes from this not necessarily emotionally vapid, but [his life is] not as passionate, and that’s what she brought," the star told Entertainment Weekly at the movie's premiere on Tuesday (November 16).

As for how they prepared for the love scene, which arrives early on in the two hours and 38-minute film, Driver admitted they had a simple approach. "We blocked it out as we would any fight or any scene, then we just kind of ran it maybe once or twice, and that was it!" he explained. "We were feeling it, so to speak! Everything I say sounds like a double entendre, but we winged it. I will say also, at that point, we had been shooting for a month, so we felt very comfortable to go where we needed to go.”

House of Gucci hits theaters next Wednesday to coincide with Gucci's 100th anniversary. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ after its theatrical release.