Arizona Woman Can't Access Her Own $10K In Major Bank Account

By Ginny Reese

November 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona woman is upset after receiving a notice that her savings account is inactive, reported AZ Family. The bank isn't allowing the woman to access her own money.

Cynthia Hartung went to her mailbox and noticed a letter from her bank, CitiBank. The letter indicated that her savings account was not considered inactive, making it impossible for her to access her own savings of over $10,655.

Hartung opened the account back in 2019 and made a few deposits to get the savings started. She said, "That's what I started with, $500. Then I went in and deposited $50. And a few months later, I deposited $2,000."

Hartung said that the bank had good interest rates, so she saw her money grow from there. "Then I saw how much money I was making with what I put in there, so I put more. And then, a few months later, I put in more. I was thinking this is awesome."

Over the course of two years, the account grew to over $10,000. But now, Hartung can't get her money. She called the bank several times to no avail.

AZ Family got in touch with CitiBank and they're now investigating the situation. Hartung is still afraid, though. She said, "It's to the point now that it's scaring me. I want my money back."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices