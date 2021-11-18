Arizona Woman Can't Access Her Own $10K In Major Bank Account

One Arizona woman is upset after receiving a notice that her savings account is inactive, reported AZ Family. The bank isn't allowing the woman to access her own money.

Cynthia Hartung went to her mailbox and noticed a letter from her bank, CitiBank. The letter indicated that her savings account was not considered inactive, making it impossible for her to access her own savings of over $10,655.

Hartung opened the account back in 2019 and made a few deposits to get the savings started. She said, "That's what I started with, $500. Then I went in and deposited $50. And a few months later, I deposited $2,000."

Hartung said that the bank had good interest rates, so she saw her money grow from there. "Then I saw how much money I was making with what I put in there, so I put more. And then, a few months later, I put in more. I was thinking this is awesome."

Over the course of two years, the account grew to over $10,000. But now, Hartung can't get her money. She called the bank several times to no avail.

AZ Family got in touch with CitiBank and they're now investigating the situation. Hartung is still afraid, though. She said, "It's to the point now that it's scaring me. I want my money back."