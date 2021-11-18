Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Return Dates, Black Friday Ticket Sales
By Sarah Tate
November 18, 2021
Bonnaroo is inviting everyone back to The Farm.
On Thursday (November 18), the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced dates for its 2022 return after the festival was canceled for two consecutive years. Organizers also announced that ticket pre-sales start at 12 p.m. CT on Black Friday, according to the festival's website.
While festival-goers can look forward to returning to The Farm on June 16-19, the lineup and any pandemic protocols remain unclear. Prior to its cancellation, attendees at the 2021 festival were required to provide proof of either vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.
Bonnaroo was set to hold its pandemic-delayed weekend in September, but heavy rains in Middle Tennessee forced the festival to cancel once again.
"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," the festival said at the time. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."
Despite plans to hold the festival September 2-5, rains from the deadly Hurricane Ida drenched much of the country, including The Farm.
"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours," the statement continued, "and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience."