Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Return Dates, Black Friday Ticket Sales

Bonnaroo was set to hold its pandemic-delayed weekend in September, but heavy rains in Middle Tennessee forced the festival to cancel once again.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," the festival said at the time. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."

Despite plans to hold the festival September 2-5, rains from the deadly Hurricane Ida drenched much of the country, including The Farm.

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours," the statement continued, "and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience."