Breaking: Julius Jones Granted Clemency By Governor Kevin Stitt
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 18, 2021
Julius Jones has been granted clemency by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. The 41-year old was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday, but thanks to host of celebs and folks who shared, posted and spread the word about the heartbreaking case, Jones death sentence has been commuted to life without the possibility of parole. Governor Stitt released a statement following his decision --- just four hours before Jones' scheduled execution, saying:
“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole."
🚨BREAKING NEWS: STITT COMMUTES JULIUS JONES’ DEATH SENTENCE— Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) November 18, 2021
In a release just 4 hours before his scheduled execution, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence to life without the possibility of parole.
Stitt’s statement ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PWZSh5qd9g
Criminal justice advocate Kim Kardashian used her platform to bring awareness to Jones' case earlier this week. She tweeted:
"Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing. Today Julius' family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now. #JuliusJones has been on death watch for more than 2 weeks. In preparation for his execution on Nov. 18, he is alone in his prison cell just feet away from the executioner’s chamber. The state is so bent on vengeance that they will make every effort to ensure they get to kill Julius- including reviving him if he happens to go into cardiac arrest prior to the execution."
The state is so bent on vengeance that they will make every effort to ensure they get to kill Julius- including reviving him if he happens to go into cardiac arrest prior to the execution. pic.twitter.com/cyXLGhoEmt— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2021
J. Cole chimed in to piggyback on Kim's declaration, writing:
"Read this please. Then share. Oklahoma is a day away from executing a man. The evidence that this man is innocent is overwhelming. So much so that the state parole board recommended to the governor that he not be executed. with 1 day left of his life, the governor hasn’t acted.”
Read this please. Then share. oklahoma is a day away from executing a man. The evidence that this man is innocent is overwhelming. So much so that the state parole board recommended to the governor that he not be executed. with 1 day left of his life, the governor hasn’t acted https://t.co/G3SZ5uujtF— J. Cole (@JColeNC) November 17, 2021
Julius Jones was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to death for the July 1999 murder of Paul Howell, an insurance executive who was shot in the driveway of his parents' home in Edmond, Oklahoma. Jones maintains his innocence and says he was set up by the actual shooter, who was an acquaintance of his at the time of the shooting.
Congrats to Julius, the entire Jones family and legal team on the win. More details to come.