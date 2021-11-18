Breaking: Julius Jones Granted Clemency By Governor Kevin Stitt

Julius Jones was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to death for the July 1999 murder of Paul Howell, an insurance executive who was shot in the driveway of his parents' home in Edmond, Oklahoma. Jones maintains his innocence and says he was set up by the actual shooter, who was an acquaintance of his at the time of the shooting.

Congrats to Julius, the entire Jones family and legal team on the win. More details to come.