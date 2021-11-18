Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson Return To Old Habits On 'Never Say Never'

By Hayden Brooks

November 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson's new duet, "Never Say Never," shows that they can't let go.

On Thursday (November 18), the country singers dropped their three-minute team-up and it hears the pair trade verses about their experience with an irresistible romance. “I never say never with you, I end up together with you/ It’s Hell, and it’s Heaven with you, baby/ Anything’s possible, the highs are unstoppable/ It’s so uncontrollable, it’s crazy/ We say we won’t, and then we do/ You’re all I want, I never say never with you, yeah/ I never say never with you,” the two sing on the chorus.

Swindell and Wilson have been teasing “Never Say Never” for via social media. While the song serves as the follow-up to Swindell's 2020 offering, "Single Saturday Night," it follows "Two Story House" for Wilson.

Cole SwindellLainey Wilson
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices