Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson Return To Old Habits On 'Never Say Never'

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson's new duet, "Never Say Never," shows that they can't let go.

On Thursday (November 18), the country singers dropped their three-minute team-up and it hears the pair trade verses about their experience with an irresistible romance. “I never say never with you, I end up together with you/ It’s Hell, and it’s Heaven with you, baby/ Anything’s possible, the highs are unstoppable/ It’s so uncontrollable, it’s crazy/ We say we won’t, and then we do/ You’re all I want, I never say never with you, yeah/ I never say never with you,” the two sing on the chorus.

Swindell and Wilson have been teasing “Never Say Never” for via social media. While the song serves as the follow-up to Swindell's 2020 offering, "Single Saturday Night," it follows "Two Story House" for Wilson.