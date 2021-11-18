Eddie Vedder Says He 'Couldn't Imagine A Planet Without' Kurt Cobain

By Ariel King

November 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of Kurt Cobain's tragic death by suicide on April 4, 1994, the Nirvana frontman had a near-overdose that nearly killed him. Now, Pearl Jam's frontman, Eddie Vedder, is saying that he "couldn't imagine a planet without him on it." Vedder spoke about the moment he learned of Cobain's near-death experience that occurred in early March 1993 in his podcast, I Am Mine, with People magazine having a first-listen of what Vedder said.

"I think I went to get a pack of smokes at the gas station and in the paper was the thing about Kurt almost dying," Vedder said of that day. "He was in Italy. He took too many pills or something. And by the time I got home, I had a freakout, like a crazy breakdown, just going like, 'No, no, no.'"

Cobain wound up recovering but needed his stomach pump after doctors reportedly found 50 pills in his stomach. The Nirvana frontman had spent 20 hours in a coma, with Vedder saying "I couldn't imagine a planet without him on it. I was totally terrified and didn't even know him that well and we only had a few conversations or passing by here and there and a couple of voicemails or whatever."

Vedder shared that he had been relieved once Cobain pulled through, stating that he was grateful Cobain survived the ordeal. However, one month later, Cobain died by suicide at his home in Seattle.

"Every time I talk about this stuff, I think about Krist [Novoselic] and Dave [Grohl] and I'm very appreciative of that relationship over the years and especially back then and I never want to say anything out of turn or even talk about it at all, to be honest," Vedder continued.

In other recent news, Vedder just released his new single, "The Haves." The song arrives ahead of Vedder's upcoming solo endeavor, Earthling, which is slated to be released on February 11, 2022.

