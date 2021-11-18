It's Official: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are now a thing.

As per Page Six, the media titan, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, are officially dating. Word of their confirmed romance arrives after several dates in New York City and Los Angeles. Most notably, Kardashian spent Tuesday (November 16) with Davidson for his 28th birthday, alongside Flavor Flav, at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. The unlikely group took the opportunity to snap a shot, while the couple rocked Skims pajamas. Meanwhile, an insider close to PEOPLE shared details about the birthday celebration. "Pete is back in NYC now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs," the insider explained. "They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten."

Another source told the celebrity gossip outlet that their dynamic works well and the two are investing in learning more about one another. "Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch. They are getting to know each other better and getting along great," the source detailed. "Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."

Word of their rumored romance first surfaced in late October when they were spotted holding hands on a Halloween-themed rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm. While Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years together, Davidson has been single since breaking things off with Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor earlier this year.