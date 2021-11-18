Lunar Eclipse Will Be The Longest In Nearly 600 Years: Here's How To Watch

A lunar eclipse starting late Thursday (November 18) night and lasting into early Friday morning will be the longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years. The eclipse will be visible across North America starting just after 1 a.m. EST.

It will take about an hour for the Earth's shadow to noticeably dim the moon. By 4 a.m. EST, 97% of the moon will be blanketed by Earth's shadow. The moon will fully emerge from the shadow by 5:47 a.m. EST.

The moon will have a red, earthy glow and can be safely viewed using binoculars or a telescope.

If you miss this lunar eclipse, the next one will occur on May 15-16, 2022.

There are two significant celestial events in December. First, on December 4, there will be a total solar eclipse, but it will only be visible to people in Antarctica. However, those who live in the southernmost areas of South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, will be able to see some stages of the eclipse.

The Geminid meteor shower will start on December 4 and last until December 22. It will peak from December 13-14, though viewing won't be great because of the light from the waxing gibbous moon. The ideal time to watch for meteors is right after the moon sets, around 3 a.m. EST when you should be able to see around 50 meteors per hour.