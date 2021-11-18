Nashville 'Giving Machines' Set Up Outside Bridgestone Arena

New "giving machines" outside of Bridgestone Arena in Nashville provide a new way to help others in Middle Tennessee and around the world, WKRN reports.

Nashville is one of 10 cities around the country with the machines, which David Sledge, president of the Tennessee Voluntary Organizations Active In Disaster, said are a great way to help those in need this holiday season.

"A lot of people lost their income. A lot of people lost jobs; this is going to help some of those families out. There's opportunities for coats for kids, school supplies, toys for Christmas that maybe parents couldn't have done," said Sledge. "They can say, 'Hey, you know here's a nice Christmas gift for someone. Maybe I'll never meet them and that's okay, and it's an easy way to do it.'"

Each machine has a variety of gifts that range in price, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the following charities: ABLE Youth, Elmahaba Center, One Generation Away, Nashville International Center for Empowerment (NICE), Sleep in Heavenly Peace, UNICEF and Care. Since 20107, more than $9.1 million has been raised in cities across the country.

"With each of these machines, we have the opportunity to help those in Nashville to donate to five local charities and two global charities represented in the machines," said Carla Parker, director of Nashville's Giving Machines.

The Giving Machines will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through December 31, 2021. Learn more here.