Ohio Is Getting Its First Amazon 4-Star Location 'Soon'

The first Amazon store in the Buckeye State is slated to open “soon.”

Amazon will open its physical store at Kenwood Towne Centre in Cincinnati. While there isn’t much we know now, the website lists its address as 7875 Montgomery Road, STE 88A.

Amazon 4-Star is “a physical extension” of the website, and “a store designed to help customers discover products they will love,” Amazon explains. “It’s a physical store that carries a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across Amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home, and more. Every product in the store is rated 4 stars and above by our customers, is a top seller, or is new and trending on Amazon.com.”