Pink Shares Update As She Recovers From Hip Surgery

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgeries like he does, he's not real.) he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CMP contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge. Already figured out some tricks on these crutches I'm on for six weeks [...] But!!!!! Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings."

P!nk is expected to make a full recovery from surgery but will remain on crutches for the next six weeks. However, the musician was unclear on what exactly caused her to need to undergo surgery. As the singer has been spending time with her family in recent months, P!nk shared that she considers her daughter to be her twin flame. Prior to her injury, P!nk had also shared how she balances touring with the rest of her life.